Warriors Available Players Against The Heat
The Golden State Warriors are in Florida to take on the Miami Heat on Wednesday evening, but for the game they will be without many of their key players.
The entire list of players that they will have available for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Warriors come into the night as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 47-25 record in the 72 games that they have played in so far this season.
They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak, and just 4-6 in their last ten games overall.
The franchise had made five straight trips to the NBA Finals, but then missed the playoffs in each of the last two seasons.
This season they will be back in the playoffs for the first time since 2019.
