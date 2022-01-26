Watch Klay Thompson's Incredible Pass To Andrew Wiggins

The Golden State Warriors hosted the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night at Chase Center in San Francisco, and during the game Klay Thompson had an incredible pass to Andrew Wiggins.

The highlight can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Warriors.

Thompson led the fast break, and dished out a behind-the-back pass to Wiggins, who scored and drew the foul.

After being questionable for the game, Thompson was in the starting lineup and had 15 points, two rebounds and six assists.

The Warriors crushed the Mavs 130-92 to advance to 35-13 on the season in 48 games played.

They are currently the second seed in the Western Conference, and three-games behind the Phoenix Suns for the top spot.

As for the Mavs, they fell to 27-21.

