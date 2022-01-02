Skip to main content
    January 2, 2022
    Watch Steve Kerr Explode On The Refs
    Watch Steve Kerr Explode On The Refs

    Steve Kerr was not happy with the referees during the third quarter of the game between the Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz.
    The Golden State Warriors were in Salt Lake City taking on the Utah Jazz on Saturday evening, and during the third quarter of the game Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was irate with the referees for a missed call (and a foul that was called on the Warriors). 

    The clip of what happened can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS.    

    Kerr was given a technical foul for his actions.  

    The Warriors ended up winning the game 123-116, and now have a 28-7 record in 35 games this season, which is the best record in the entire NBA. 

    After missing the postseason in two consecutive seasons, the Warriors appear as if they will once again be a team who competes for championships. 

