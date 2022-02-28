Here's What Steve Kerr Said After The Warriors Lost To The Mavs

The Golden State Warriors lost 107-101 at home against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night, and the loss dropped them to 43-18 on the season in the 61 games that they have played.

After the game, head coach Steve Kerr spoke to reporters and a clip of him speaking can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS.

The Warriors had a 14-point lead heading into the fourth quarter, and lost the final period 33-13.

They are still the second seed in the Western Conference, but have cooled off as of late.

The Phoenix Suns have a six-game lead over them for the top spot in the west.

As for the Mavs, they improved to 36-25 in the 61 games that they have played.

Related stories on NBA basketball