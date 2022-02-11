Skip to main content
Klay Thompson's Status For Knicks-Warriors Game

Klay Thompson's Status For Knicks-Warriors Game

Klay Thomson will be available on Thursday night in the game between the New York Knicks and Golden State Warriors.

Klay Thomson will be available on Thursday night in the game between the New York Knicks and Golden State Warriors.

The Golden State Warriors are playing the second night of a back-to-back when they host the New York Knicks in San Francisco on Thursday evening.  

On Wednesday night they got crushed in Salt Lake City 111-85 by the Utah Jazz, but they did not have five-time All-Star Klay Thompson in that game. 

Thompson rested on Wednesday night, but will be available for the Warriors on Thursday against the Knicks. 

The status of Thompson for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of The Athletic's Anthony Slater.  

The Warriors have missed the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, but this year they are back to being one of the best teams in the NBA. 

They are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 41-14 record. 

The loss to the Jazz snapped a nine-game winning streak.   

