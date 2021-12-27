Skip to main content
    December 27, 2021
    The Warriors Reportedly Have Another Player Added To Health And Safety Protocols
    The Warriors Reportedly Have Another Player Added To Health And Safety Protocols

    According to Shams Chariana of The Athletic, Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors has entered health and safety protocols.
    According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Draymond Green has entered health and safety protocols. 

    The tweet from Chariana can be seen embedded below. 

    The tweet from Chariana said: "Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green has entered health and safety protocols, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium." 

    The Warriors now have five players that are in health and safety protocols (see tweet below from Anthony Slater of The Athletic). 

    Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole, Damion Lee and Moses Moody are all already out due to health and safety protocols.    

    Meanwhile, the Warriors picked up their 27th win of the season when they defeated the Phoenix Suns on Christmas.  

    At 27-6 on the season, they are the top team in the Western Conference (a half-game ahead of the Suns), and have the best record in the entire NBA. 

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

