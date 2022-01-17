Warriors Starting Lineup Against The Timberwolves

The Golden State Warriors are in Minnesota to take on the Timberwolves on Sunday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The starting lineup for the Warriors can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Warriors will be without key players such as Steph Curry and Draymond Green, but will have Klay Thompson back in the lineup.

Coming into the game, the Warriors are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 31-11 record in 42 games played.

They are coming off of a huge win over the Chicago Bulls on Friday night when they crushed them on the road 136-98.

The Phoenix Suns own the top spot in the conference, and have a two-game lead over the Warriors.

