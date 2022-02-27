Cavs And Wizards Starting Lineups
The Washington Wizards and Cleveland Cavaliers have both announced their starting lineups for Saturday evening.
The Washington Wizards and Cleveland Cavaliers are facing off in Ohio on Saturday night, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups.
The full lineup for the Wizards can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
Meanwhile, the full lineup for the Cavs can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Wizards come into the game as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 27-32 record in the 59 games that they have played.
They lost on Friday night at home in overtime to the San Antonio Spurs.
As for the Cavs, they are the fifth seed in the east, and have a 35-24 record in the 59 games that they have played.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.