Cavs And Wizards Starting Lineups

The Washington Wizards and Cleveland Cavaliers are facing off in Ohio on Saturday night, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups.

The full lineup for the Wizards can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Meanwhile, the full lineup for the Cavs can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Wizards come into the game as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 27-32 record in the 59 games that they have played.

They lost on Friday night at home in overtime to the San Antonio Spurs.

As for the Cavs, they are the fifth seed in the east, and have a 35-24 record in the 59 games that they have played.

