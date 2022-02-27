Skip to main content
Cavs And Wizards Starting Lineups

Cavs And Wizards Starting Lineups

The Washington Wizards and Cleveland Cavaliers have both announced their starting lineups for Saturday evening.

The Washington Wizards and Cleveland Cavaliers have both announced their starting lineups for Saturday evening.

The Washington Wizards and Cleveland Cavaliers are facing off in Ohio on Saturday night, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups.   

The full lineup for the Wizards can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.   

Meanwhile, the full lineup for the Cavs can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.   

The Wizards come into the game as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 27-32 record in the 59 games that they have played. 

They lost on Friday night at home in overtime to the San Antonio Spurs. 

As for the Cavs, they are the fifth seed in the east, and have a 35-24 record in the 59 games that they have played. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17674406_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Dejounte Murray's Status For Spurs-Heat Game

By Ben Stinar
1 minute ago
USATSI_17520711_168388303_lowres
News

Cavs And Wizards Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar
2 minutes ago
USATSI_12874002_168388303_lowres
News

Klay Thompson's Status For Mavs-Warriors Game

By Ben Stinar
7 minutes ago
USATSI_17664360_168388303_lowres
News

The Cleveland Cavaliers Are Reportedly Signing A New Player

By Ben Stinar
8 minutes ago
USATSI_4260328_168388303_lowres
News

The Milwaukee Bucks Will Reportedly Work Out A Former Rookie Of The Year

By Ben Stinar
9 minutes ago
USATSI_17470991_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Darius Garland's Injury Status For Wizards-Cavs Game

By Ben Stinar
10 minutes ago
USATSI_17129817_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Cavs Injury Report Against The Wizards

By Ben Stinar
10 minutes ago
USATSI_17458622_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kevin Durant's Status For Nets-Bucks Game Saturday Night

By Ben Stinar
11 minutes ago
USATSI_17726708_168388303_lowres
Podcasts

Stinar For 3: Karl-Anthony Towns Wins The Three-Point Contest

By Ben Stinar
21 minutes ago