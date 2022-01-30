Skip to main content
Wizards And Grizzlies Starting Lineups

The Washington Wizards and Memphis Grizzlies have both announced their starting lineups for Saturday's game.

The Washington Wizards and Memphis Grizzlies are facing off in Tennessee on Saturday night, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups. 

The full lineup for the Wizards can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.   

Meanwhile, the full starting lineup for the Grizzlies can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

The Grizzlies come into the game as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 34-17 record in 51 games played on the season. 

They are also an impressive 18-9 in 27 games at home in Memphis. 

As for the Wizards, they are the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 23-25 record in 48 games played on the season. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

