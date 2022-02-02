Wizards And Bucks Starting Lineups
The Washington Wizards and Milwaukee Bucks have both announced their starting lineups for Tuesday's game.
The Washington Wizards are in Milwaukee to take on the Bucks, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups.
The full lineup for the Wizards can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
As for the Bucks, their full lineup can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Wizards are 23-26 in the 49 games that have played this season, and are currently the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.
Last season, they lost in the first round of the playoffs, but have a totally different roster this year.
Meanwhile, the Bucks are the fifth seed in the east with a 31-21 record, and are coming off of winning the 2021 NBA Championship.
