Skip to main content
Wizards And Knicks Starting Lineups

Wizards And Knicks Starting Lineups

The Washington Wizards and New York Knicks have announced their starting lineups.

The Washington Wizards and New York Knicks have announced their starting lineups.

The New York Knicks are hosting the Washington Wizards in New York City on Friday evening, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups. 

The full lineup for the Knicks can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.  

Meanwhile, the full lineup for the Wizards can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

The Wizards come into the game as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-39 record in the 68 games that they have played in this season.  

As for the Knicks, they are one spot below the Wizards at the 12th seed, and they are 29-40 in the 69 games they have played.   

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_13884743_168388303_lowres
News

Wizards And Knicks Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar32 seconds ago
USATSI_16125636_168388303_lowres
News

Grizzlies Starting Lineup Against The Hawks

By Ben Stinar3 minutes ago
USATSI_16223472_168388303_lowres
News

Cavs And Nuggets Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar3 minutes ago
USATSI_16088793_168388303_lowres
News

Nets And Trail Blazers Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar5 minutes ago
USATSI_17594864_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Steph Curry Injury Update

By Ben Stinar8 minutes ago
USATSI_17448463_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Grizzlies Injury Report Against The Hawks

By Ben Stinar8 minutes ago
USATSI_17760690_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Seth Curry's Status For Trail Blazers-Nets Game

By Ben Stinar23 minutes ago
USATSI_15893324_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Trail Blazers And Nets Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar24 minutes ago
USATSI_17637417_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Knicks And Wizards Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar24 minutes ago