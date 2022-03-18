Wizards And Knicks Starting Lineups
The Washington Wizards and New York Knicks have announced their starting lineups.
The New York Knicks are hosting the Washington Wizards in New York City on Friday evening, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups.
The full lineup for the Knicks can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
Meanwhile, the full lineup for the Wizards can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Wizards come into the game as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-39 record in the 68 games that they have played in this season.
As for the Knicks, they are one spot below the Wizards at the 12th seed, and they are 29-40 in the 69 games they have played.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.