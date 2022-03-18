Wizards And Knicks Starting Lineups

The New York Knicks are hosting the Washington Wizards in New York City on Friday evening, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups.

The full lineup for the Knicks can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Meanwhile, the full lineup for the Wizards can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Wizards come into the game as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-39 record in the 68 games that they have played in this season.

As for the Knicks, they are one spot below the Wizards at the 12th seed, and they are 29-40 in the 69 games they have played.

