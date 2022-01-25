Wizards Starting Lineup Against The Clippers
The Washington Wizards are hosting the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday evening.
The Washington Wizards are hosting the Los Angeles Clippers in D.C. on Tuesday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.
The full lineup for the Wizards against the Clippers can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Wizards started out the early part of the season as one of the best teams in the entire NBA and top seeds in the Eastern Conference, but they have fallen off since then.
They are currently the tenth seed in the east with a 23-24 record in 47 games played, and are 13-11 in 24 games at home in D.C.
In their last ten games overall, they have a 4-6 record, and they are in the middle of a three-game losing streak.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.