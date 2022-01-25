Wizards Starting Lineup Against The Clippers

Skip to main content
The Washington Wizards are hosting the Los Angeles Clippers in D.C. on Tuesday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.   

The full lineup for the Wizards against the Clippers can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

The Wizards started out the early part of the season as one of the best teams in the entire NBA and top seeds in the Eastern Conference, but they have fallen off since then. 

They are currently the tenth seed in the east with a 23-24 record in 47 games played, and are 13-11 in 24 games at home in D.C.

In their last ten games overall, they have a 4-6 record, and they are in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

