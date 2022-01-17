Wizards Starting Lineup Against The 76ers
The Washington Wizards are hosting the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday afternoon.
The Washington Wizards are hosting the Philadelphia 76ers in D.C. on Monday afternoon, and for the game they will have All-Star Bradley Beal back in the starting lineup.
The full lineup for the Wizards against the 76ers can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
The two teams faced off in the first round of the playoffs last season, and the 76ers won the series in just five games.
The Wizards are now a much different looking team, because they traded Russell Westbrook in a deal that landed them an abundance of new players.
On the season, they are the 22-21 in 43 games, and currently the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.
In their last ten games they have gone 5-5.
