Wizards Starting Lineup Against The Trail Blazers

The Washington Wizards are hosting the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full starting lineup for the Wizards can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Wizards come into the game with a 22-20 record in 42 games, and are the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games, and 12-7 in 19 games at home this season.

As for the Trail Blazers, they come into the game as one of the most disappointing teams in the NBA with a 16-25 record in 41 games and are the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

They are 2-14 on the road in 16 games away from Portland.

