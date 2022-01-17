Watch Kyle Kuzma's Viral Dunk On Joel Embiid

The Washington Wizards crushed the Philadelphia 76ers 117-98 on Monday afternoon, and during the game Kyle Kuzma threw down a massive dunk on Joel Embiid.

The clip of the dunk, which is going viral, can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report.

The Wizards advance to 23-21 in 44 games on the season with the win

As for the 76ers, they fall to 25-18 in 43 games on the season with the loss.

The two teams faced off the in playoffs last season, and the 76ers won the first round series in just five games.

However, the Wizards are a much different looking team after trading Russell Westbrook during the offseason.

Kuzma finished the game with an impressive 15 points, 16 rebounds and four assists.

