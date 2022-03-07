Here's What Kristaps Porzingis Tweeted After His First Game With The Wizards
The Washington Wizards defeated the Indiana Pacers by a score of 133-122 on Sunday night in D.C., and Kristaps Porzingis made his debut for his new team.
The 2015 fourth overall pick was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Wizards last month, but a knee injury had kept him out until Sunday.
In his first game with his new team he had 25 points and five rebounds and helped the Wizards pick up a much needed win.
After the game, he sent out a tweet, and his post can be seen embedded below.
The Wizards best player (Bradley Beal) is currently out for the season, but when he returns next year, they will have an intriguing big-three of Kyle Kuzma, Beal and Porzingis.
The win improved the Wizards to 29-34 on the season, which has them as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.