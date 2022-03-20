Kristaps Porzingis Thew Down A Dunk On LeBron James

The Washington Wizards defeated the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday evening in D.C. by a score of 127-119.

During the game, Kristaps Porzingis threw down a massive dunk on LeBron James, and the clip (which has nearly 500,000 views) can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report.

The Wizards improved to 30-40 with the win, which has them as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference.

They have been flip flopping with the New York Knicks for the 11 and 12 spot in the conference.

As for the Lakers, they fell to 30-41, which has them as the ninth seed in the Western Conference.

Porzingis finished his night with 27 points, three rebounds and five assists.

