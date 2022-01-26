Here's What Kyle Kuzma Said After The Wizards Blew A 35-Point Lead

The Washington Wizards had an epic collapse on Tuesday night when they lost at home to the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Wizards had a 35-point lead at one point during the game, and lost 116-115.

After the game, Kyle Kuzma, who had 19 points, 12 rebounds and three assists, spoke to reporters.

A clip of Kuzma speaking can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of NBC Sports Wizards.

"It's pretty comical at this point," Kuzma said to reporters after the game. "You blow a 35-point lead, yeah, we gotta do a better job, everyone has to do a better job."

The Wizards 23-25 on the season in 48 games, and are currently the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are now on a four-game losing streak.

