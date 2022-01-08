Skip to main content
Wizards Starting Lineup Against The Bulls

The Washington Wizards have announced their starting lineup against the Chicago Bulls.

The Washington Wizards in Illinois to take on the Chicago Bulls on Friday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.  

The full starting lineup for the Wizards against the Bulls can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.  

The Wizards come into the game with a 19-19 record in 38 games, and are the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.  

They started out the season hot, but have gone cold since, and in their last ten games are just 4-6. 

As for the Bulls, they are having an incredible season at 25-10 in 35 games. 

They recently jumped the Brooklyn Nets for the top seed in the Eastern Conference, and appear as if they will end their postseason drought (four seasons) this year. 

