Wizards' Starting Lineup Against The Mavs

The Washington Wizards have announced their starting lineup for Friday's game against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Washington Wizards hosting the Dallas Mavericks in D.C. on Friday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.   

The full lineup for the Wizards against the Mavs can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.  

The Wizards enter the contest as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 33-43 record in 76 games.

