Wizards Starting Lineup Against The Lakers

The Washington Wizards have announced their starting lineup for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Washington Wizards are in California to take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.      

The full lineup for the Wizards against the Lakers can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.  

The Wizards are without their best player Bradley Beal for the rest of the season due to a wrist injury, but they did make a trade for 2018 All-Star Kristaps Porzingis last month.

Porzingis is in the starting lineup on Friday night, and playing in just his third game with his new team.  

The Wizards come into the game as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-35 record.  

