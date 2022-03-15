Skip to main content
Wizards Starting Lineup Against The Warriors

The Washington Wizards have announced their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Golden State Warriors.

The Washington Wizards are in San Francisco to take on the Golden State Warriors on Monday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.       

The full lineup for the Wizards against the Warriors can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.    

The Wizards come into the night as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-37 record in the 66 games that they have played in so far.  

They are on a three-game losing streak, and just 3-7 in their last ten games overall. 

Their best player Bradley Beal is out for the season due to a wrist injury, but last month they traded for former All-Star Kristaps Porzingis from the Dallas Mavericks. 

When Beal comes back next season they will have a big-three of Kyle Kuzma, Beal and Prozingis. 

