Wizards Starting Lineup Against Heat

The Washington Wizards are hosting the Miami Heat on Monday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Wizards against the Heat can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from Underdog NBA.

The Wizards lost in the first round of the playoffs last season to the Philadelphia 76ers, but this season they have a much different roster.

Over the offseason they traded Russell Westbrook to the Los Angeles Lakers, which totally changed the entire roster.

This season, they appear as if they are in danger of making the playoffs with how poorly they have played.

They are the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 24-28 record, and have gone just 2-8 in their last ten games overall.

