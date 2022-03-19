Wizards Starting Lineup Against The Lakers

The Washington Wizards are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers in D.C. on Saturday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Wizards against the Lakers can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Wizards come into the game as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-40 record in the 69 games that they have played in so far this season.

They had been the 11th seed for a large chunk of time, but the New York Knicks recently passed them in the standings.

The Wizards also come into the night as one of the coldest teams in the NBA, because they are in the middle of a six-game losing streak.

