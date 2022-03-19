Skip to main content
Wizards Starting Lineup Against The Lakers

Wizards Starting Lineup Against The Lakers

The Washington Wizards have announced their starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Washington Wizards have announced their starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Washington Wizards are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers in D.C. on Saturday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.  

The full lineup for the Wizards against the Lakers can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.   

The Wizards come into the game as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-40 record in the 69 games that they have played in so far this season. 

They had been the 11th seed for a large chunk of time, but the New York Knicks recently passed them in the standings.  

The Wizards also come into the night as one of the coldest teams in the NBA, because they are in the middle of a six-game losing streak.   

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17845999
News

Wizards Starting Lineup Against The Lakers

By Ben Stinar48 seconds ago
USATSI_17470991_168388303_lowres
News

Pistons And Cavs Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar7 minutes ago
USATSI_16994122_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Anthony Edwards' Ridiculous Dunk In Bucks-Timberwolves Game

By Ben Stinar11 minutes ago
USATSI_16993851_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Wizards Injury Report Against The Lakers

By Ben Stinar14 minutes ago
USATSI_17499881_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kevin Durant Said After The Nets Beat The Trail Blazers

By Ben Stinar39 minutes ago
USATSI_16012678_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steve Nash Said After The Nets Beat The Trail Blazers

By Ben Stinar40 minutes ago
USATSI_16482809_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Cade Cunningham's Status For Pistons-Cavs Game

By Ben Stinar44 minutes ago
USATSI_15856841_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Massive Report About James Wiseman's Injury Status

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17594864_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Steph Curry Injury Update

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago