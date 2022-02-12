Wizards Starting Lineup Against The Kings

The Washington Wizards are hosting the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Wizards against the Kings can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Wizards come into the game as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 25-29 record in 54 games this season.

They won their last game against the Brooklyn Nets, but are still just 2-8 in their last ten games.

In the 28 games that they have played at home they are 14-14.

As for the Kings, they come into the game as the 13th seed in the Western Conference, and have a 21-36 record in the 57 games that they have played.

