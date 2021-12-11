Wizards Starting Lineup Without Kyle Kuzma Against The Jazz

The Washington Wizards are hosting the Utah Jazz in D.C. on Saturday evening, and will be without star forward Kyle Kuzma, who is out due to health and safety protocols.

For the game, they have announced their starting lineup and the full lineup can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Wizards come into the game with a 15-11 record in their first 26 games, which is impressive since they have a lot of new key players on the roster after trading start point guard Russell Westbrook in a massive five-team trade during the offseason.

As for the Jazz, they had the best record in the regular season last year, and are 18-7 in their first 25 games of the new season.

