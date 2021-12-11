Skip to main content
    December 11, 2021
    Wizards Starting Lineup Without Kyle Kuzma Against The Jazz
    Wizards Starting Lineup Without Kyle Kuzma Against The Jazz

    The Washington Wizards have announced their starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz.
    The Washington Wizards are hosting the Utah Jazz in D.C. on Saturday evening, and will be without star forward Kyle Kuzma, who is out due to health and safety protocols. 

    For the game, they have announced their starting lineup and the full lineup can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    The Wizards come into the game with a 15-11 record in their first 26 games, which is impressive since they have a lot of new key players on the roster after trading start point guard Russell Westbrook in a massive five-team trade during the offseason. 

    As for the Jazz, they had the best record in the regular season last year, and are 18-7 in their first 25 games of the new season. 

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

