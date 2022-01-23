Wizards Starting Lineup Against The Celtics

The Washington Wizards are hosting the Boston Celtics on Sunday afternoon in D.C. and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Wizards against the Celtics can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the team.

The Wizards will start Spencer Dinwiddie, Kyle Kuzma, Bradley Beal, Daniel Gafford and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

They come into the game as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 23-23 record in 46 games played on the season.

Last year, they lost in the first round of the playoffs, but have a much different roster this season.

As for the Celtics, they are the tenth seed in the east with a 23-24 record in 47 games played on the year.

Related stories on NBA basketball