Wizards Starting Lineup Against The 76ers

The Washington Wizards are hosting the Philadelphia 76ers in D.C. on Sunday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Wizards against the 76ers can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Wizards come into the game with a 17-15 record in their first 32 games of the season, and have won two games in a row, but are just 3-7 in their last ten games.

They began their season on fire, but even though they have cooled down since the hot start to the season they are still the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference playoff picture.

As for the 76ers, they are 16-16 in their first 32 games of the season.

The 76ers made the second round of the playoffs last season, while the Wizards lost in the first round.

Related stories on NBA basketball