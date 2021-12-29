Publish date:
Wizards Starting Lineup Against The Heat
The Washington Wizards have announced their starting lineup for their game against the Miami Heat.
The Washington Wizards are in Florida to take on the Miami Heat, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.
The full lineup for the Wizards can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
The Wizards are missing eight players for the game due to health and safety protocols (see tweet from the team below).
The most important player they are missing for the game is All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal.
The Wizards come into the game with a 17-16 record in 33 games, and are 3-7 in their last ten games of the season.
As for the Heat, they are 21-13 in 34 games this season, and are 11-4 in the 15 games that they have played at home.
