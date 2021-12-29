Skip to main content
    •
    December 29, 2021
    Wizards Starting Lineup Against The Heat
    Publish date:

    Wizards Starting Lineup Against The Heat

    The Washington Wizards have announced their starting lineup for their game against the Miami Heat.
    Author:

    The Washington Wizards have announced their starting lineup for their game against the Miami Heat.

    The Washington Wizards are in Florida to take on the Miami Heat, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.  

    The full lineup for the Wizards can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.  

    The Wizards are missing eight players for the game due to health and safety protocols (see tweet from the team below). 

    The most important player they are missing for the game is All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal. 

    The Wizards come into the game with a 17-16 record in 33 games, and are 3-7 in their last ten games of the season. 

    As for the Heat, they are 21-13 in 34 games this season, and are 11-4 in the 15 games that they have played at home. 

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_16926599_168388303_lowres
    News

    Wizards Starting Lineup Against The Heat

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16005575_168388303_lowres
    News

    Immanuel Quickley's Updated Status For Knicks-Timberwolves Game

    5 minutes ago
    USATSI_17375641_168388303_lowres
    News

    Magic's Starting Lineup Against The Bucks

    10 minutes ago
    USATSI_17308877_168388303_lowres
    News

    Bucks Starting Lineup Against The Magic

    11 minutes ago
    USATSI_16993846_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Wizards Official Injury Report Against The Heat

    12 minutes ago
    USATSI_17417656_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Brandon Ingram's Official Injury Status For Cavs-Pelicans Game

    19 minutes ago
    USATSI_16960099_168388303_lowres
    News

    Bradley Beal's Status For Wizards-Heat Game

    21 minutes ago
    USATSI_17323886_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Cole Anthony's Injury Status For Bucks-Magic Game

    34 minutes ago
    USATSI_17053439_168388303_lowres
    News

    Big Update About The Status Of Kevin Durant

    50 minutes ago