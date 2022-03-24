Wizards Starting Lineup And Injury Report Against The Bucks

The Washington Wizards are in Wisconsin to face off with the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report and starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Wizards can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Meanwhile, the injury report for the Wizards can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA's official injury report.

They will be without Kyle Kuzma for the game, but will have Kristaps Porzingis available, and in the starting lineup.

The Wizards come into the night as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 30-41 record in the 71 games that they have played in so far this season.

