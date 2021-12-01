Wizards Starting Lineup Against The Timberwolves
The Washington Wizards have announced their starting lineup for Wednesday's game in D.C. against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The full lineup can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
Three out of the five players in their starting lineup are in their first season with the team, and Daniel Gafford is only in his second season with the team.
Therefore, their 13-8 start in the first 21 games has been both surprising and impressive.
After trading Russell Westbrook, they have found a way to be good through a collection of role players around Bradley Beal.
They will have a tough matchup on Wednesday, because the Timberwolves come into the game having won seven out of their last eight games and now have an 11-10 record on the season.
