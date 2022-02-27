Skip to main content
Here's What Bradley Beal Tweeted During The Wizards-Cavs Game

Bradley Beal sent out a tweet during the game between the Washington Wizards and Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Washington Wizards lost 92-86 in Ohio to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night, and during the game Bradley Beal sent out a tweet. 

The post from Beal can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from his Twitter account.  

Beal is currently out for the season due to a wrist injury. 

The Wizards also lost at home in overtime to the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night, and are currently the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 27-33 record in 60 games.  

They made the postseason last year, but have a totally different roster after trading Russell Westbrook to the Los Angeles Lakers during the offseason. 

They also traded for former All-Star Kristaps Porzingis earlier this month, but he has yet to make his debut for the Wizards.  

