The Winners of the Top 10 NBA Restricted Free Agency Deals
The NBA’s qualifying offer deadline has passed, and every restricted free agent’s situation is sorted out.
For a moment, it seemed there could be at least two players (Quentin Grimes, Jonathan Kuminga) taking their situations beyond the deadline and remaining free agents. During the final 24 hours, they both figured out their next move.
Looking at some of the top deals made, who are the winners of each deal?
Who Won Restricted Free Agency?
1. Cam Thomas, Brooklyn Nets
1 Year, $5.9 Million
Entering the offseason, Thomas certainly expected more suitors. Instead, he realized that taking the qualifying offer was his best bet. The Nets reportedly offered Thomas a two-year deal, with a team option attached. The qualifying offer at least lets Thomas know he’ll be available to negotiate again next summer.
Who Won?: The Nets. They are in a rebuild and need a surefire cornerstone star to invest long-term deals in. That’s not to say Thomas can’t turn into an All-Star, but there’s still a question mark surrounding his true value.
2. Justin Edwards, Philadelphia 76ers
3 Years, $7.0 Million
The Sixers got a gem in the undrafted free agency market last season. After Edwards’ Kentucky debut didn’t go as planned, he still declared for the draft after one season. The Sixers initially had him on a two-way contract and quickly realized he could be an everyday rotational piece. A new standard contract could have Edwards playing for his hometown team for several seasons moving forward.
Who Won?: The Sixers. The first two seasons are guaranteed, and they have flexibility with a team option for the 2027-2028 season.
3. Dru Smith, Miami Heat
3 Years, $7.8 Million
After going undrafted out of Missouri in 2021, Smith started his NBA career in the G League. He had multiple two-way deals and is in the midst of his second stint with the Heat, who have a knack for player development.
Who Won?: Dru Smith. He’s got just 38 NBA games under his belt since 2022. Yet, the Heat are willing to invest nearly $8 million into his development.
4. Cam Spencer, Memphis Grizzlies
4 Years, $10.3 Million
At the 2024 NBA Draft, Spencer was selected by the Detroit Pistons and sent to the Grizzlies. He was a second-round pick, who started his career on a two-way deal. Spencer appeared in 25 games for the Grizzlies last year, averaging 4.2 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game. He made 42 percent of his field goals, and shot threes at a 36 percent clip.
Who Won?: Cam Spencer. A late second-rounder snagging a standard deal isn’t totally rare, but locking in over $2 million in guaranteed salary over the next three seasons after a rookie campaign is a good start.
5. Quentin Grimes, Philadelphia 76ers
1 Year, $8.7 Million
Grimes was the final player to make a decision in the market. He took the qualifying offer after the Sixers failed to meet his asking price, which was rumored to be quite high. It seems Grimes and the Sixers were never close to being on the same page.
Who Won?: The Sixers. I almost want to say nobody, but the Sixers were clearly in a position where they had to overpay in order to keep Grimes on board long-term. The 28-game stretch with the Sixers was impressive, but Grimes is unlikely to see that kind of usage again on this team.
6. Isaiah Jackson, Indiana Pacers
3 Years, $21 Million
The Pacers picked up Jackson after he was drafted 22nd overall in 2021. He’s appeared in 164 games over the past four seasons. When healthy, Jackson has been a decent contributor off the bench, but his previous season was cut short due to an Achilles tear.
Who Won?: Isaiah Jackson. Most teams might shy away from a player after that kind of injury. The Pacers did Jackson a solid and offered up a guaranteed $21 million.
7. Davion Mitchell, Miami Heat
2 Years, $24 Million
Lately, the veteran guard has done some bouncing around the league. He started his career with the Sacramento Kings, but was traded to the Toronto Raptors before the 2024-2025 NBA season. The Raptors trotted out Mitchell for 44 games before sending him to the Heat in the Jimmy Butler blockbuster.
Who Won?: The Heat. They won’t have Jimmy Butler, but the Heat will want to maintain a competitive mindset next season. Mitchell brings experience, and he averaged 10.3 points while shooting 50 percent from the field and 45 percent from three in 30 games last season. That production went up in the playoffs. If it doesn’t work out long-term, then they can move on in a short period.
8. Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State Warriors
2 Years, $46.8 Million
This one was starting to get ugly for a moment. It got to a point where Kuminga’s agent went to the press to reveal details that probably should’ve stayed behind the scenes. Kuminga and the Warriors still might not stick together long-term, but both parties bought time while continuing to see if the pairing will work.
Who Won?: The Warriors. Kuminga wanted the flexibility, but the Warriors kept it with a team option on the back end of the deal. Plus, they can trade Kuminga in January if it really isn’t working out. Ultimately, the Warriors could end up paying Kuminga just $22.5 million.
9. Santi Aldama, Memphis Grizzlies
3 Years, $52.5 Million
At 24, Aldama has four seasons on his resume. He’s been a productive reserve for the past three years, averaging 12.5 points and 6.4 rebounds off the bench, while maintaining a high efficiency from the field.
Who Won?: The Grizzlies. Aldama was a name to watch in last year’s trade market and heading into free agency. The young veteran would be a great fit on many teams across the league, but the Grizzlies got him back with two years guaranteed and a team option for the third season.
10. Josh Giddey, Chicago Bulls
4 Years, $100 Million
The Bulls clearly view Giddey as a cornerstone player. After swapping out Alex Caruso for the former OKC Thunder guard, the Bulls watched Giddey average 14.6 points, 7.2 assists, and 8.1 rebounds in 70 games.
Who Won?: Josh Giddey. That’s a lot of guaranteed money for a player who hasn’t reached All-Star levels in the NBA. It should help Giddey turn his confidence up a bit, but he made out like a bandit either way.