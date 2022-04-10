Wizards Starting Lineup Against The Hornets

The Washington Wizards are in Charlotte to play the Hornets on Sunday, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Wizards can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Wizards are 36-45 on the season, and are already eliminated from playoff contention, so Sunday is their final game of the 2021-22 NBA season.

