Skip to main content

Big Highlights In 76ers-Knicks Game

There have been some fantastic plays so far in Sunday's game between the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks.

The New York Knicks are hosting the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday afternoon in New York City, and there have been some exciting plays in the game so far.    

James Harden and Joel Embiid connected for a huge fast-break dunk, which can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of NBA TV.  

Cam Reddish, who has had limited playing time since being traded to New York have a fantastic step-back jump shot, which can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of The Knicks Wall. 

RJ Barrett also had a fantastic finish at the rim in transition, and the clip of the play can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Knicks. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17780269_168388303_lowres
News

Big Highlights In 76ers-Knicks Game

By Ben Stinar
just now
USATSI_17520701_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Bradley Beal Tweeted During The Wizards-Cavs Game

By Ben Stinar
12 minutes ago
USATSI_17594955_168388303_lowres
News

Ja Morant's Layup Is Going Viral

By Ben Stinar
19 minutes ago
USATSI_17172232_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Suns Injury Report Against The Jazz

By Ben Stinar
1 hour ago
USATSI_17778079_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kyrie Irving Said After The Nets Beat The Bucks

By Ben Stinar
1 hour ago
USATSI_17295273_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Draymond Green's Status For Mavs-Warriors Game

By Ben Stinar
1 hour ago
USATSI_17637140_168388303_lowres
News

You Won't Believe What Jimmy Butler Said About Tom Thibodeau

By Ben Stinar
1 hour ago
USATSI_4260328_168388303_lowres
News

The Milwaukee Bucks Will Reportedly Work Out A Former Rookie Of The Year

By Ben Stinar
1 hour ago
USATSI_12874002_168388303_lowres
News

Klay Thompson's Status For Mavs-Warriors Game

By Ben Stinar
1 hour ago