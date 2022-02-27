Big Highlights In 76ers-Knicks Game
There have been some fantastic plays so far in Sunday's game between the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks.
The New York Knicks are hosting the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday afternoon in New York City, and there have been some exciting plays in the game so far.
James Harden and Joel Embiid connected for a huge fast-break dunk, which can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of NBA TV.
Cam Reddish, who has had limited playing time since being traded to New York have a fantastic step-back jump shot, which can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of The Knicks Wall.
RJ Barrett also had a fantastic finish at the rim in transition, and the clip of the play can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Knicks.
