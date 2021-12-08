Skip to main content
    December 8, 2021
    Update On DeMar DeRozan's Status After Entering Health And Safety Protocols On Monday
    Publish date:

    According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, DeMar DeRozan of the Chicago Bulls will miss at least the next ten days due to health and safety protocols unless he has two negative tests in a 24-hour span.
    On Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that DeMar Derozan of the Chicago Bulls had entered the league's health and safety protocols (see tweet below). 

    On Tuesday, Chariana reported that DeRozan will be out for at least the next ten days unless he is able to have two negative tests in a 24-hour span (see tweet below).  

    The Bulls played without DeRozan on Monday, and were able to beat the Denver Nuggets 109-97 at the United Center to advance to 17-8 on the season. 

    After missing the playoffs in each of the last four seasons, the Bulls look like they could be an actual Finals contender in the Eastern Conference.  

    The new additions of DeRozan, Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso have helped Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic tremendously. 

    DeRozan is averaging 26.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. 

