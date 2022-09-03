Skip to main content
These 3 Teams Led The NBA In Rebounds Per Game Last Season

Last season, the Memphis Grizzlies, New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks led the NBA in rebounds per game.
There is still 45 days left in the offseason, so it's a good time to look back on key trends and stats from last season. 

One of the most important stats in all of basketball is rebounds. 

When a team rebounds the ball at a high rate, it can lead to more possessions and more chances to score. 

Last season, the Memphis Grizzlies, New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks were the three best rebounding teams in the NBA during the regular season. 

Best Rebounding Teams During The 2022 NBA Regular Season:

  1. Memphis Grizzlies: 57.9 rebounds per game
  2. New York Knicks: 55.3 rebounds per game
  3. Milwaukee Bucks: 55.2 rebounds per game

Clearly, the Grizzlies were by far the best rebounding team in the NBA last season as they averaged over 2.0 rebounds per game more than the next closest team. 

The correlation between rebounding and winning is interesting when looking at these three teams. 

For the Grizzlies, they had an excellent season, and had the second best record in the entire NBA. 

Meanwhile, the Bucks were the third seed in the Eastern Conference, so they also had a fantastic season.

Both the Bucks and Grizzlies made it to the second-round of the NBA Playoffs before getting eliminated. 

As for the Knicks, they actually had a bad season. 

They went just 37-45, and were the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference. 

The fact that they were so good at rebounding the ball is definitely something they can look to build off of for next season. 

