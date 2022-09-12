This 3-Time 6th Man Of The Year Is Still A Free Agent

The NBA season is just over one month away, but there are still plenty of big-name free agents that remain available.

One of those players that is still a free agent is three-time 6th Man of The Year Lou Williams.

On Monday, September 12, he still remains unsigned, so any team in the league can pick up the 35-year-old.

Last season, he averaged 6.3 points per contest in 56 games off the bench for the Atlanta Hawks.

At one point, he was one of the best bench players in the NBA (maybe the best).

In 2018 and 2019, he averaged over 20 points per game for the Los Angeles Clippers and won the 6th Man of The Year Award both times.

Those two seasons were when he was 31 years old and 32 years old, so he actually got better with age.

During the 2018 season, the 22.6 points per game that he averaged was a career-high at 31-years-old.

While he has not been as good over the last few seasons, he would still be a great addition to any team off the bench.

Ideally, he would be a great fit for a contending team that needs to fill 10-15 minutes per game off the bench with solid guard play.

His career averages are 13.9 points, 2.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest in 1,123 regular season games.

He's also played in 89 playoff games, and has a solid average of 11.3 points per contest in the NBA Playoffs.

With training camps starting in the next few weeks, he's definitely a name to keep an eye out for.