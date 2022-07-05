This 4x NBA All-Star Is Still A Free Agent
Free agency is now on it's sixth day, and four-time NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins remains a free agent.
Cousins had been one of the best big-men in the NBA when he was on the Sacramento Kings and New Orleans Pelicans, but a series of injuries derailed the prime of his career.
He has played for the Kings, Pelicans, Houston Rockets, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers, Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks over his 11-year career.
The 31-year-old averaged 9.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 48 games last season playing for the Bucks and Nuggets.
The Nuggets lost in the first-round of the playoffs to the Warriors in five games.
Cousins played in all five games, and averaged 10.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.
At one point, he had gone five straight seasons averaging at least 22+ points and 11+ rebounds per game.
He has the potential to be a value signing for any number of teams.
