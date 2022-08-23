Skip to main content
This 8x NBA All-Star And NBA Champion Is STILL A Free Agent

On August 23, former NBA superstar Dwight Howard still remains a free agent. The NBA Champion has played for the Los Angeles Lakers, Orlando Magic, Houston Rockets, Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers over his career.
On August 23, former NBA superstar Dwight Howard still remains a free agent, available for any team in the league to sign.  

Howard spent last season playing for the Los Angeles Lakers, and he averaged 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per contest in 60 games.

This was his third stint with the Lakers. 

In addition to the Lakers, he has also played for the Orlando Magic, Houston Rockets, Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers over his 18 seasons in the NBA.  

In 2021, he was on the 76ers, and he averaged 7.0 points and 8.4 rebounds per contest in 69 regular season games as mostly a bench player.  

While the 36-year-old was once a top-ten player in the NBA, he carved out a nice role for himself as a role player over the last few years.

The transition from stardom to bench player is never easy, but he has done a good job accepting his role. 

Therefore, he is still a very valuable player.

With the Lakers last season, he only averaged 16.2 minutes of playing time per contest, and he has not averaged more than 25 minutes per game since the 2019 season. 

At this stage of his career, his minutes will more than likely continue to go down. 

In a bench role of 10-15 minutes per contest, he could help out an abundance of contending teams. 

Depth is important for the regular season, and the NBA Playoffs. 

The NBA Champion has career averages of 15.7 points, 11.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game.

