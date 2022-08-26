This College Has Had The Most NBA First-Round Picks

Every year there are 30 players selected in the first-round of the NBA Draft.

During every draft, there are players selected in the first-round from familiar schools.

Duke, North Carolina, UCLA, Kentucky, Kansas and others are all historic basketball programs that have first-round picks almost every year.

According to the NCAA, Kentucky has had more first-round picks than any other college basketball program.

As of right now, they have produced 57 first-round picks, while the next closest schools are Duke and North Carolina (tied at 53 first-round picks).

After those three schools, there is a big drop off.

UCLA has the fourth most first-round picks of all-time, but they have only had 40.

There are 24 players in the NBA right now, who have played for Kentucky.

Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns) and Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves) were both All-Stars last season.

Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers) is an eight-time NBA All-Star, and in 2020 he won the NBA Championship.

Other notable Wildcats currently in the NBA include: John Wall (Los Angeles Clippers), Tyler Herro (Miami Heat), De'Aaron Fox (Sacramento Kings), Shai-Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder), Julius Randle (New York Knicks), Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat) and Jamal Murray (Denver Nuggets).

John Calipari has been the head coach of the team since 2009.

Miraculously, he has coached all of the named players above.

They were already a historical school, but what he has been able to do with the program is remarkable.

The most recent NCAA Championship for the program came in 2012 when they had Davis on the team.