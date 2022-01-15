Skip to main content
This Hasn't Happened To The Warriors Since The Franchise Moved To California

This Hasn't Happened To The Warriors Since The Franchise Moved To California

The Golden State Warriors lost to the Bucks in Milwaukee on Thursday night.

The Golden State Warriors lost to the Bucks in Milwaukee on Thursday night.

The Golden State Warriors got destroyed in Wisconsin against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night.  

They had been getting crushed all game long, and the final score was 118-99.

At halftime they were down 77-38 to the Bucks, and  ESPN Stats & Info reports that the deficit the Warriors faced at halftime was the largest they have faced since the franchise moved to California during the 1962-63 season. 

The tweet from ESPN Stats & Info can be seen embedded below.

The Warriors fell to 30-11 in 41 games with the loss, but are still the second seed in the Western Conference.   

As for the Bucks, they improved to 27-17 in 44 games, and are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17500168_168388303_lowres
News

What? This Hasn't Happened To The Warriors Since The Franchise Moved To California In 1962

58 seconds ago
USATSI_17179172_168388303_lowres
News

The Milwaukee Bucks Have Signed A New Player

1 minute ago
USATSI_17061602_168388303_lowres
News

The New York Knicks Have Waived A Player

2 minutes ago
USATSI_17490128_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steph Curry Said After The Warriors Got Blown Out

2 minutes ago
USATSI_17500162_168388303_lowres
News

Here's The Photo Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Blew Out The Warriors

3 minutes ago
USATSI_17440699_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steve Kerr Said After The Warriors Got Blown Out

4 minutes ago
USATSI_17158448_168388303_lowres
News

Cavs Starting Lineup Against The Spurs

4 minutes ago
USATSI_17485770_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Rajon Rondo's Injury Status For Cavs-Spurs Game

9 minutes ago
USATSI_17387724_168388303_lowres
News

Bulls Starting Lineup Against The Warriors

1 hour ago