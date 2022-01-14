What? This Hasn't Happened To The Warriors Since The Franchise Moved To California In 1962

The Golden State Warriors got destroyed in Wisconsin against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night.

They had been getting crushed all game long, and the final score was 118-99.

At halftime they were down 77-38 to the Bucks, and ESPN Stats & Info reports that the deficit the Warriors faced at halftime was the largest they have faced since the franchise moved to California during the 1962-63 season.

The tweet from ESPN Stats & Info can be seen embedded below.

The Warriors fell to 30-11 in 41 games with the loss, but are still the second seed in the Western Conference.

As for the Bucks, they improved to 27-17 in 44 games, and are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

