This Knicks Star Just Called Kyrie Irving "The Most Skilled Player Ever"

The Brooklyn Nets crushed the Orlando Magic 150-108 on Tuesday evening in Florida, and Kyrie Irving exploded for 60 points, which is a new franchise record and career-high.

Irving was being talked about all over Twitter during the evening, and Evan Fournier of the New York Knicks tweeted out very high praise of Irving.

The post form Fournier can be seen embedded below.

Fournier's tweet said: "Kyrie really the most skilled player ever. Not even sure its a debate."

The Nets improved to 36-33 with the win, which has them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are also now on a four-game wining streak, and all four of those wins have come on the road.

In the 37 games that they have played on the road, they are an impressive 22-15.

