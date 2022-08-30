This NBA Player Averaged The Most Assists Per Game Last Season

The 2022-23 NBA regular season is less than 50 days away from August 30.

Last season, the Phoenix Suns lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs, but they also had the best regular season record in the entire league.

They went 64-18, which is the best record that the franchise has ever had during the regular season.

The season prior, they made the 2021 NBA Finals, and snapped a ten-year drought from the NBA Playoffs.

One of the biggest reasons for the major improvement over the last two seasons has been the addition of future Hall of Famer Chris Paul.

The Suns traded for Paul right before the 2021 season (in the summer of 2020), and since then they have been one of the premier teams in the entire league.

Last season, Paul averaged 14.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 10.8 assists per contest in 65 regular season games.

Not only did he help the Suns be the best team in the NBA, but he also led the NBA in assists per game

In May, he turned 37-years-old, so he did this at the age of 36, which is quite remarkable.

While Paul has never won an NBA Championship, but he is still one of the 50 greatest players ever with ease.

He's made the NBA All-Star Game 12 times, and been named to the All-NBA First Team four different times.

His career average of 9.5 assists per game ranks fourth all-time in the history of the NBA.

The Suns will more than likely be a contender once again next season.