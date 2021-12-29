This Photo Of Kyrie Irving On Wednesday Is A Scary Sight For The Rest Of The NBA

The Brooklyn Nets posted a photo from Wednesday's practice of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, and the post can be seen embedded below from the team's Twitter account.

Irving was back with the team, and practicing with them for the first time this season.

The All-Star guard has yet to play in a game this season, and even in his absence, they have gone 23-9 in 32 games this season, and hold the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

Therefore, the sight of Irving back at practice with the Nets has to be a scary one for teams around the league.

The Nets are already one of the top teams in the NBA, and now they are adding one of the greatest players back into the mix.

However, until he gets vaccinated he will have to be a part-time player and only play in road games.

The New York City vaccine mandate prevents him from playing in home games at Barclays in Brooklyn, New York.

