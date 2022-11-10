Skip to main content
This Stat About Ben Simmons Will Blow Your Mind

This Stat About Ben Simmons Will Blow Your Mind

According to StatMuse, Ben Simmons has never lost to the New York Knicks over his career with the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Wednesday evening, the Brooklyn Nets crushed the New York Knicks by a score of 112-85 to win their fifth game of the season.

Ben Simmons had an all-around game, scoring six points, grabbing nine rebounds and dishing out four assists.

He also had two steals and one block on defense.

According to StatMuse, the win against the Knicks was the 15th win for Simmons against the Knicks over his career (he's undefeated). 

StatMuse: "Fun fact: Ben Simmons is 15-0 vs the Knicks in his career. @NBAMuse24"

This is his first season playing for the Nets, and before that he spent four seasons with the 76ers (he was the first-overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft).

Fans of the Nets will appreciate this because the Knicks are their cross-town rival (they play just five miles apart).

With the 76ers, Simmons never missed the NBA Playoffs, and the Knicks have only made the NBA Playoffs one time since 2013, so the stat makes sense, but it's still intriguing.

As for the Nets, the win was huge because their start to the season has gone as bad as it could of.

They started out 1-5 in their first six games and parted ways head coach Steve Nash earlier in the month.

Last season, Simmons did not play in a game for either the Nets or 76ers, and the Nets were swept in the first round of the NBA Playoffs by Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics.

Therefore, this year is expected to be a bounce-back season for the franchise. 

USATSI_19207045_168388303_lowres
News

This Stat About Ben Simmons Will Blow Your Mind

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17757204_168388303_lowres
News

Kyle Kuzma's Viral Tweet About The Brooklyn Nets

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19359206_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Tyler Herro's Injury Status For Hornets-Heat Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19380617_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Damian Lillard's Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Pelicans Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19262158_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Mavs And Wizards Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19357443_168388303_lowres
Injuries

76ers And Hawks Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_16936888_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Hornets And Heat's Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19333322_168388303_lowres
News

Bradley Beal's Status For Mavs-Wizards Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18047769_168388303_lowres
Injuries

LaMelo Ball's Injury Status For Hornets-Heat Game

By Ben Stinar