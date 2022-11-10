This Stat About Ben Simmons Will Blow Your Mind

On Wednesday evening, the Brooklyn Nets crushed the New York Knicks by a score of 112-85 to win their fifth game of the season.

Ben Simmons had an all-around game, scoring six points, grabbing nine rebounds and dishing out four assists.

He also had two steals and one block on defense.

According to StatMuse, the win against the Knicks was the 15th win for Simmons against the Knicks over his career (he's undefeated).

This is his first season playing for the Nets, and before that he spent four seasons with the 76ers (he was the first-overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft).

Fans of the Nets will appreciate this because the Knicks are their cross-town rival (they play just five miles apart).

With the 76ers, Simmons never missed the NBA Playoffs, and the Knicks have only made the NBA Playoffs one time since 2013, so the stat makes sense, but it's still intriguing.

As for the Nets, the win was huge because their start to the season has gone as bad as it could of.

They started out 1-5 in their first six games and parted ways head coach Steve Nash earlier in the month.

Last season, Simmons did not play in a game for either the Nets or 76ers, and the Nets were swept in the first round of the NBA Playoffs by Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics.

Therefore, this year is expected to be a bounce-back season for the franchise.