This Video Of Draymond Green Is Going Viral

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors won Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics on Sunday evening at the Chase Center. During the game, Green did something hilarious that is going viral on Twitter.

On Sunday evening, Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriros won Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics by a score of 107-88.  

A video of Green from the game is going viral, because he appears to be setting many moving screens and looks more like a football player than a basketball player. 

The clip was relayed by Warriors on NBCS.  

This is the sixth time in the last eight seasons that the Warriors have been to the Finals, so they have a lot of experience as opposed to the Celtics.  

The Warriors have also won three NBA Championships during that time period.

For the Celtics, this is the first time that their star players have been to the Finals, and it's the first time the franchise has been there since the 2010 season when they had Paul Pierce. 

