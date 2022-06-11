This Video Of Steph Curry And Klay Thompson Is Going Viral

The Golden State Warriors won Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night by a score of 107-97, and the series is now tied up at 2-2 going into Game 5 on Monday night.

During the game, a clip of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson throwing fist pumps at the same time is going viral on Twitter.

Curry had an electrifying game dropping 43 points and grabbing ten rebounds.

They avoided falling into a 3-1 hole with the win, and now are taking all of the momentum back with them to the Chase Center in California.

Both teams are 1-1 at home in the series.

