This Video Of Steph Curry And Klay Thompson Is Going Viral
A clip of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson from Friday's Game 4 of the NBA Finals is going viral. The Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics by a score of 107-97.
The Golden State Warriors won Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night by a score of 107-97, and the series is now tied up at 2-2 going into Game 5 on Monday night.
During the game, a clip of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson throwing fist pumps at the same time is going viral on Twitter.
Curry had an electrifying game dropping 43 points and grabbing ten rebounds.
They avoided falling into a 3-1 hole with the win, and now are taking all of the momentum back with them to the Chase Center in California.
Both teams are 1-1 at home in the series.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
- COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.