Skip to main content
This Video Of Steph Curry And Klay Thompson Is Going Viral

This Video Of Steph Curry And Klay Thompson Is Going Viral

A clip of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson from Friday's Game 4 of the NBA Finals is going viral. The Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics by a score of 107-97.

A clip of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson from Friday's Game 4 of the NBA Finals is going viral. The Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics by a score of 107-97.

The Golden State Warriors won Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night by a score of 107-97, and the series is now tied up at 2-2 going into Game 5 on Monday night.  

During the game, a clip of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson throwing fist pumps at the same time is going viral on Twitter. 

Curry had an electrifying game dropping 43 points and grabbing ten rebounds. 

They avoided falling into a 3-1 hole with the win, and now are taking all of the momentum back with them to the Chase Center in California.  

Both teams are 1-1 at home in the series. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18227922_168388303_lowres
News

This Video Of Steph Curry And Klay Thompson Is Going Viral

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_15881917_168388303_lowres
News

Opinion: The Boston Celtics Need To Trade For This Former Rookie Of The Year

By Ben Stinar17 minutes ago
USATSI_18513767_168388303_lowres
News

Jayson Tatum's Honest Quote About The 4th Quarter Of Game 4

By Ben Stinar43 minutes ago
USATSI_5031940_168388303_lowres
News

Magic Johnson's Viral Tweet About Steve Kerr

By Ben Stinar53 minutes ago
USATSI_17966371_168388303_lowres
News

Klay Thompson's Heartwarming Quote After Game 4

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18513025_168388303_lowres
News

Al Horford's Honest Quote After Game 4

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17940054_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bogdan Bogdanovic Out Indefinitely After Right Knee Surgery

By Brett Siegel1 hour ago
USATSI_18513749_168388303_lowres
News

Marcus Smart's Bold Quote About Jayson Tatum After Game 4

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18514301_168388303_lowres
News

Draymond Green's Absurd Stat In The 2022 NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago