Skip to main content
Here's What Steph Curry Said After The Warriors Beat The Wizards

Here's What Steph Curry Said After The Warriors Beat The Wizards

Steph Curry spoke to reporters after the Golden State Warriors beat the Washington Wizards.

Steph Curry spoke to reporters after the Golden State Warriors beat the Washington Wizards.

The Golden State Warriors crushed the Washington Wizards by a score of 126-112 on Monday evening in San Francisco, and after the game two-time NBA MVP Steph Curry spoke to reporters.  

Two clips of what Curry said postgame can be seen in the tweets that are embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS. 

This was Draymond Green's first time playing since January, so the big-three of Curry, Green and Klay Thompson were all back playing together again.  

The Warriors have now won four straight games even though they are just 5-5 in their last ten games overall.  

They are currently the third seed in the Western Conference with a 47-22 record in the 69 games that they have played in so far this season. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17652474_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steph Curry Said After The Warriors Beat The Wizards

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_7955294_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Spurs Injury Report Against The Thunder

By Ben Stinar4 minutes ago
USATSI_17285474_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Rockets Injury Report Against The Suns

By Ben Stinar10 minutes ago
USATSI_17485770_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Cavs Injury Report Against The 76ers

By Ben Stinar16 minutes ago
USATSI_16153973_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Knicks And Trail Blazers Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar16 minutes ago
USATSI_17445780_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Timberwolves Injury Report Against The Lakers

By Ben Stinar18 minutes ago
USATSI_17308183_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nuggets And Wizards Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar38 minutes ago
USATSI_17869428_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kevin Durant Tweeted About Nikola Jokic

By Ben Stinar44 minutes ago
USATSI_17902377_168388303_lowres
News

This Knicks Star Just Called Kyrie Irving "The Most Skilled Player Ever"

By Ben Stinar45 minutes ago